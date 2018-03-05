Buy That Cool Typeface From Black Panther For $5

One of many gorgeous design elements of Black Panther is the Afrofuturist typeface called Beyno used in its end credit sequence. And now you can pick it up for yourself for a mere $5 .

Spotted by Kottke, the typeface was developed by Swiss designer and illustrator Fabian Korn. It doesn’t seem like Beyno was actually created for the movie since it’s been around since at least 2015. But with a combination of elements that, if you squint, seem like they might be influenced by the African scripts Tifinagh and Nsibidi, Beyno is a fitting font for the film–and your personal collection of Michael B. Jordan memes.