The Wing, The Exclusive Women-Only Social Club, Now Has A Store

WeWork isn’t the hottest coworking space in town anymore. That title belongs to The Wing , an exclusive social club for women that opened its third location and first in Brooklyn this week.

Part of what sets this latest outpost of The Wing apart, aside from its drool-worthy interiors–including secret phone booths hidden behind its all-female-author library’s shelves and a dreamy forest green conversation pit–is the fact that this location also has a retail store. The store, which sells clothes, notebooks, pencils, pins, and other accessories, is a stealthy way to extend The Wing’s femme-centric, cool-girl brand out of its invite-only spaces and into the world.

Even if you’re not a member, you can come in off the street, into the store, and catch a glimpse of what a coveted membership might be like (13,000 women have applied since the company launched for about 3,000 spots). The store seems to be a way to entice people to want to join the club, which prides itself on being a feminist institution through its branding. An all-female team at Pentagram led by designer Emily Oberman created the company’s brand in 2016, and the products are a natural extension. Oberman designed the company’s poster advertisements, which are also for sale in the store and online, and helped define The Wing’s feminine identity.

Step off the street and into The Wing in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Dumbo, and you’ll find a host of products that the brand hopes its members–actual and aspiring–will wear around town. Most of the items feature references to The Wing combined with cutesy feminist sayings and swear words. “Girls doing whatever the fuck they want in 2018,” reads a keychain that costs $17.50. “Thirsty as fuck,” reads a $22 plastic water bottle sprinkled with a host of typographic Ws. There are sticker packs and shoelaces and lots of pins (including two featuring members’ faces). A notebook is emblazoned with the word “Spellbook,” and combined with “Head Witch in Charge” pins and “Wing Coven Member” sweatshirts with a pentagram design aim to turn historical crimes against women into modern-day emblems–all tied to The Wing, of course.