A Mesmerizing First Look At The Dieter Rams Documentary

More than perhaps anyone, documentary filmmaker Gary Hustwit has articulated the supreme importance of design in our world. With his films Helvetica, Objectified, and Urbanized, he explored the impact of typography, industrial design, and city planning, respectively. But in Rams, his latest documentary due later this year, Hustwit focuses his lens entirely on one subject: Dieter Rams, the most influential designer of the last century.
Hustwit just dropped three new teasers for the film, along with news that it will be scored by none other than electronic music pioneer Brian Eno.
The first clip is super cute.
The second is total design porn.
And the third . . . the third . . .
. . . is chilling. Rams walks through London to witness a sea of people on phones and tablets. He sees that his own design ideology has been so successful–cloned by Apple and every other industrial designer alive at this point–that it’s consuming the world around him. As Rams told Hustwit in 2015, if he could do it again, he wouldn’t become a designer.
This film was always sure to be good, but from the looks of how Rams is shaping up, it might just be Hustwit’s most important work to date.