Halfpipe Design Is An Art. Bobsled Track Design Can Kill You

If you’re a curling fan go frantically rub your broom somewhere else, because there’s nothing here for you. This is a story about two high adrenaline sports: halfpipe and bobsled. These dramatic Olympic events require venues that are so extremely hard to design and build that only a handful of companies in the world can do the job at the Olympic level.

Just ask one of the very best snow park builders in the world: Albert “Alli” Zehetner, the chief of Parkshaper, a company that builds halfpipes, slopestyle, and Big Air tracks–an extreme version of slopestyle. He describes himself as a “real freestyler” who loves “powder [snow], riding kickers (steep jumps), halfpipes, and jibbing (riding boxes and rails down a slope).” He loves the sport so much that he decided to start designing and building venues for it 20 years ago, and has spent 15 of those at the top professional level.

“I taught everything [to] myself,” Zehetner told me over email, “learning by just doing it and talking to other riders.”

Keeping the halfpipe intact without it collapsing is an art that not many people are capable of managing. Knowing how the snow may react to the machine blades, or the correct angle of attack on the walls as you carve them to the proper measurements, are key for the halfpipe construction to reach its final shape successfully. Zehetner practices his skills almost every day at his home base, the Austrian ski resort of Kitzsteinhorn, because making these venues requires immense amounts of practice.

Here’s a video of Alli in action, creating the halfpipe used for the final for the Pyeongchang International Ski Federation’s World Cup 2017–which was the test event for the 2018 Winter Olympics:

Halfpipe construction requires strange tools. Zehetner uses a Zaugg Pipe Monster, a specialized attachment that connects to the snowcat specially designed for the creation of these structures. The Zaugg is shaped like one edge of a halfpipe, and it uses five haspels–or cutting edges–to cut through the snow and obtain these shapes.

Using the Zaugg is not as easy as jumping into the snowcat, putting the pedal to the metal, and racing through the projected halfpipe length until the halfpipe is complete.