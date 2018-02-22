10 Steps To Increase Diversity In Design Right Now

Jacinda Walker often hears “you’re the only black graphic designer I’ve ever met.” She sees why. “I was the only one in college. I was the only one in grad school. I’ve been the only one at work.”

Back in 1991, AIGA, the professional association for design, published the article “Why Is Graphic Design 93% White?” after that year’s design conference. Is the field more diverse now? According to the 2016 AIGA/Google Design Census, 73% of graphic designers are white, 8% are Asian, 7% are Hispanic, and 3% are African-American. That’s an improvement, but still doesn’t mirror the U.S. population, which, according to the 2016 U.S. Census, is 17% Hispanic, 13% African-American, and 5% Asian.

How can the industry increase diversity?

Walker is chair of AIGA’s Diversity & Inclusion Task Force, set up to encourage diversity in design education, discourse, and practice. She founded designExplorr, an organization that creates opportunities that expose youth to design, after earning her MFA in Design Research and Development from The Ohio State University. Her thesis, “Design Journeys: Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines” presents strategic ideas to expose African-American and Latino youth, the two groups she feels are particularly underrepresented, to design-related careers. Here are some actionable steps she identifies that can be applied not only to graphic design, but to all design disciplines.

Develop a diversity plan

If you’re a manager, simply saying you want to increase diversity won’t work. You need to plan. Assess where you are and what needs to change. Set specific goals (for example, increase diversity in the design staff by 20% in 3 years). Develop a strategy to make that change. Evaluate regularly to see if you’re meeting your goals. Walker recommends Kathryn H. Anthony’s book Designing for Diversity: Gender, Race, and Ethnicity in the Architectural Profession , as a good resource.

Recruit talent from different places

If you’re committed to hiring non-white designers, go to them. “This talent is out there. Be aware of where communities of color are. There are quite a few online recruiting companies that specifically market to communities of color,” says Walker. Try Jopwell, a platform dedicated to connecting companies with candidates from underrepresented groups. You can also list jobs on Organization of Black Designers, Blavity, Hispanic-Jobs.com, or Remezcla.

Hire diverse interns

Your interns may be the future of your company. Again, go where they are. Several historically black colleges and universities have design programs, including Florida A&M University, Howard University, and Jackson State University. The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities represents more than 470 Hispanic-serving institutions and runs an internship program that helps match students with corporations and federal agencies.

Use diverse imagery

Representation matters. Planning a photo shoot? Include models of color. Using illustrations? Draw different kinds of people. Need some stock photos? Look at stock houses that specialize in diverse imagery, such as Tonl, Blend Images, or Colorstock. This also applies to your company’s website and marketing materials. If a candidate looks at your About Us section, will she see only white people? “Designers pick the pictures! We have the opportunity to change that,” says Walker.