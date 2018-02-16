Peek Inside NYC’s New Interactive Spy Museum

Spyscape , the 60,000 square-foot homage to spycraft located in Midtown Manhattan and designed by Adjaye Associates , is now open for business. And judging by these first images of the finished space, it looks every bit as techie-spooky-cool as we hoped, like an Edward Snowden nightmare crossed with a Chuck E Cheese party.

A $39 ticket to the new museum takes you through interactive exhibits in lie detection and code-breaking. You can even twist and crawl your way through a laser maze, pretending that you’re the lovable antihero in some 1990s bank heist film. But truth be told, even just walking through the space looks like a delight, given that it has the concrete-tomb-meets-glowy-screen vibe of a James Bond set.

Just try to remind yourself that the museum has taken quite a bit of artistic license on what spying really looks like. And many of those secret agents, as menacing as they might seem, are really are working on your–or your government’s–behalf.