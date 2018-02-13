advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Siri Would Have Been Fabulous On Your Old 1980s Mac

Siri Would Have Been Fabulous On Your Old 1980s Mac
By Mark Wilson1 minute Read

We all realize that Apple’s Siri is a faceless voice. Even her app icon is just a psychedelic waveform.  But what might Siri have looked like, were she to debut on a Mac–and then get ported to PC–circa 1987? The retro humor brand Squirrel Monkey gives us a taste of this sweet faux-history.

This utterly silly video is full of perfect little touches of UI–and copious shots at old PC tropes. Siri’s ruddy skin tone looks straight out of a Leisure Suit Larry game, while her voice sounds like Dr. Sbaitso if he smoked a carton of Kools a day. Simply . . . loading . . . loading . . . loading . . . perfection.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life