Last chance to enter the 2018 Innovation By Design Awards!

This is it: your last day to enter the 2018 Innovation By Design Awards. The 7th annual Innovation By Design Awards is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine. Winners will also be celebrated at Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival in the fall. And for the first time ever, we’ll name a design company of the year.

We have 15 categories this year, including entirely new categories: one for outstanding workplace design, and another for design from the past 30 years that has stood the test of time. Entries will be judged on their functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact. Our roster of esteemed judges includes designers and design-minded executives from companies and organizations such as Airbnb, Nike, Planned Parenthood, Pinterest, Walmart, InVision, Gensler, and more.

Our goal? To highlight the best design work–whether it comes from a freelancer, a startup, or a multinational corporation–in hopes of elevating the industry as a whole. Enter today.