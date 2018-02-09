At The Opening Ceremony, U.S. Athletes Wear High-Tech Heaters

All sources agree–it’s very cold at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, with temperatures in the 20s and even dipping into the single digits Fahrenheit.

Luckily, U.S. athletes are outfitted with a Ralph Lauren parka that has an internal heating system made from conductive ink that’s been printed in the shape of an American flag on the inside of the jacket (a bit overdone, but hey, it’s the Olympics; corny patriotism is a sport unto itself). Designed by David Lauren, the company’s chief innovation officer, the little woven heater is powered by a battery pack that fits in one of the jacket’s pockets and can last for up to 11 hours. The same technology is embedded in a bomber jacket designed for the closing ceremony.

The technology has never been used in clothing for Team USA before, but it was certainly necessary for these games: Pyeongchang is one of the coldest regions in South Korea. Now if only spectators could get one of these tricked out parkas, too–alas, the company has no plans to sell them to consumers.