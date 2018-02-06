advertisement
A First Look Inside Apple Park

The press isn’t allowed in. But luckily, some of Apple’s own employees are on Instagram.

[Photo: SpVVK/iStock]
By Mark Wilson2 minute Read

Jony Ive recently said that Apple’s new $5 billion Apple Park spaceship wasn’t for you or me. It was a gift to Apple’s own employees. Nowhere is that more evident than on Instagram. Our first look inside Apple Park isn’t from journalists, who have not been invited in, but from a few of Apple’s first employees to migrate to the new campus and post their snaps online.

Based on their Instagrammed shots, Apple’s ring is just as austere as advertised–and it’s already making the company’s employees proud.

A post shared by Kazim Zakee (@kazzakee) on

Origin of symmetry. And rounded corners. #applepark

A post shared by Kenny Tang (@kenshin03) on

I work here now #ApplePark

A post shared by MNans (@mnans_1984) on

Spaceship at sunset ???? ????

A post shared by MNans (@mnans_1984) on

Not everyone who has peeked inside the ring is a confirmed Apple employee, of course. Several people look to be Apple development partners or other visitors who are just plain lucky to be there.

Welcome to the future™️

A post shared by eugene (@eugandeug) on

#applepark

A post shared by ZC Li (@lizzc9) on

????

A post shared by Jocelyn Engstrom (@jocymay) on

A post shared by sam (@lifeofsamjones) on

One thing Ive neglected to point out is that Apple did build a photo opp for Apple Park–the Visitor Center. And you’ll see photos of that all over Instagram, too.

#applepark

A post shared by WY Zhang (@___wan_____) on

Apple stairs

A post shared by Mr. Mc Ming (@mr.mc_ming) on

As you’d expect, Apple sweated every detail–and many visitors are clearly poring over the building’s finishes, wayfinding, and even its parking garage. Indeed, Apple Park comes off as the largest, most expensive Apple Product ever built.

Simplicity_1

A post shared by Nick Sun (@nickvictor0927) on

About the author

Mark Wilson is a senior writer at Fast Company. He started Philanthroper.com, a simple way to give back every day

