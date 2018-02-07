How One Designer Built A $22M Company–Selling Paper

Hallmark, once the Q-Tip or Band-Aid of greeting cards, closed its distribution center in Enfield, Connecticut, in 2015, and has downsized its full-time staff by more than 50% in the past few years, with continuing news of store closures. And the digital startup Paperless Post, which previously offered both printed and digital cards, recently decided that paperless was indeed the way to go.

The shaky prospect of going into any print-based business makes it all the more unlikely that the graphic designer and illustrator Anna Bond, who founded the paper goods business Rifle Paper Co. in 2009 with her husband, Nathan, out of their garage apartment in Winter Park, Florida, should find such great success nearly 100 years after Hallmark was founded.

Rifle reported $21.4 million in company revenue in 2016, and bested that figure with $22.3 million in 2017, with more than 90 product offerings that extend well beyond the stationery and greeting cards for which the company is best known. Here’s how Bond, a 33-year-old Floridian who until 2012 lived in an apartment above her in-laws’ garage, built a multimillion-dollar empire—and proved that print isn’t dead yet.

Start small and slow

Bond and her husband started Rifle Paper Co. with just $10,000 of revenue, out of a garage apartment at a relative’s home, where they’d be living, free of rent. Prior to launching Rifle, Bond worked odd jobs and gigs as a freelance designer, while her husband was a musician in a bluegrass band. “We had nowhere to go but up,” she recalls. In less than a decade, the couple have grown their company into a multimillion-dollar grossing business—an achievement Bond attributes to low initial overhead and slow, careful growth that, to this day, hasn’t included a dollar of debt or outside investment.

“I hadn’t really been thinking about cards as an avenue, but it kind of brought everything that I loved together: type, illustration, design, stationery,” says Bond, whose first card design was for her own wedding, in 2008. Commissions from friends led to a word-of-mouth growth in demand for custom wedding cards, she says, and is what ultimately led to the launch of a formal website the following year. By that point, Bond had become somewhat a darling of the lifestyle and craft blogosphere, with fans that included Joanna Goddard of Cup of Jo, and the style photographer-blogger Garance Doré (who she would later collaborate with).

Two weeks after the launch of riflepaperco.com, Bond received a fortuitous cold call from the retailer Anthropologie, looking to place a bulk order. Though she saw it as her first big break, “[My husband] told them no, that we had to wait until we had things more figured out,” recalls Bond. “I thought that was crazy, but it was a good move, because we had to get logistics and pricing mapped out a bit better. It was still overwhelming, but the extra time gave us room to iron out production.” While it was hard to say no in the immediate, Bond says the following six months spent ironing out the details of a wholesale older—coordinating with vendors, looking into materials, print lead times, shipping, and more—ultimately helped ensure that fulfilling their first big account would be a success, rather than an unforeseen nightmare.