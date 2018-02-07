Companies Should Stop Hiding Privacy Settings. Just Ask Strava

It’s a security crisis and a PR nightmare, but Strava isn’t apologizing and the company appears to be keeping the data public (though it has reportedly disabled some features). Its attitude seems to be that people have used its platform to upload workouts publicly for nine years: Why would people be furious now?

Perhaps because, although Strava bills itself as the “Social Network for Athletes,” its sign-on experience gives users little indication they will be sharing their location publicly. The seamlessness of the sign-on experience means that some users have no idea they’re sharing their location publicly. People who would have opted out of sharing never did, because they never knew to check their settings. It’s a classic case of user-friendly design being too user-friendly.

Often companies making sharing the default, because they know users have limited attention and want a good user experience. The hope is that users who want privacy will figure it out before they share too much. (Of course if that revelation never comes, users feel betrayed.) Therein lies the tension in any application that collects data. How can we design social products that are simple to use but still explain complex privacy rules? Design should surface critical information about how much of a user’s data is visible to the public in a timely way.

Terms of Service pages are the wrong way to convey privacy expectations

It’s not a secret—most users don’t read them. Pinterest has a beautiful Terms of Service page, with plain language summarizing each section. But plain language is not why people know that Pinterest is a social site. The first page a user sees on Pinterest is a smattering of images and the people who shared them. Pinterest doesn’t tell you how your data will be used, it shows you.

Compare that to Pocket, a plug-in app that allows you to save interesting articles you want to view later. Your saved list is private, but there’s nothing on the front page that talks about privacy. Users assume it’s private because that is a perfectly normal thing to expect from an app, or any product. Privacy should be the expectation, not the exception.

Strava users can create an account and record their exercise without ever encountering visual or text indicators that users’ data will be shared with the public. Strava doesn’t set privacy expectations, so it’s no surprise that some users would behave as if their content is private.