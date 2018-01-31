A Redesigned Steering Wheel For Self-Driving Cars

This week, the self-driving car company Waymo placed an order for thousands of driverless cars that will hit the streets of Phoenix later this year. Ubiquitous autonomous vehicles are on their way, even as car companies, lawmakers, and ethicists struggle to answer questions about how they should behave in the real world.

For example, if a vehicle has to choose between injuring or killing either a pedestrian or its passenger, what does it do?

It’s a question that’s already being addressed by automakers, and unsurprisingly, they tend to prize passenger safety over pedestrians. Mercedes announced in 2016 that its vehicles will be designed to always protect passengers over bystanders. But what solutions might design offer to ensure that no one gets hurt, whether they’re driving a car or just walking across the street?

For our new conceptual design series Provocation, we asked several design firms to address this ethical conundrum. Two of the design teams we talked to took a similar approach–they both posited that the key to ethical self-driving cars was wresting control over how algorithms make life-or-death decisions away from carmakers and putting it in the hands of people.

For the British firm MAP Project Office, the solution is a dial on the dashboard–think of it as a steering wheel, or a shifter–that lets passengers decide how much they want their car to prioritize their own safety over that of other people. Meanwhile, the Seattle-based firm Teague designed a voting platform that lets every member of a community vote on the ethics of self-driving cars, rather than letting individual drivers or automakers decide.

A New Kind Of Steering Wheel

Inspired by an ethical self-driving car simulation by the creative technologist Matthieu Cherubini that shows what happens when cars have different value systems, MAP created a dial that acts almost like a steering wheel or gear shifter for autonomous vehicles–but instead of steering the car’s wheels, it allows the driver to adjust the car’s behavior based on their values.

There are four options: “Protectionist,” where the car protects the passenger at all costs; “humanist,” where the car tries to reduce the total amount of injury and save the most number of people; “altruistic,” where the car prioritizes pedestrians above its occupants; and “random,” where the car chooses one of the options and removes the decision-making power from the passenger altogether. “Random kind of equates to behaving instinctively,” says MAP’s design director Jon Marshall. “When humans are in this situation, they don’t think, they instinctively do something.”