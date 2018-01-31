Pentagram Rebrands The Trashy Harlequin Romance Novel

In the U.K., the name Mills & Boon evokes the same emotions as its parent company, Harlequin Enterprises, does in U.S. It’s a pulp fiction line of romantic erotica–essentially a Lifetime movie with explicit sex–aimed at a female reader base who will loyally read several books a month for decades.

Book titles include Stranded with Her Greek Tycoon; One Night with a SEAL: All Out, All In; Becoming the Prince’s Wife; The Witch’s Thirst; Conquering the Cowboy; and my personal favorite, purely for its unabashed fetishistic specificity: Reunited with Her Parisian Surgeon.

But more recently, the brand had gone stale–even as a trashy indulgence. So Mills & Boon surveyed 1,000 young potential readers to find out why. Their response? The sultry content was fine. In the age of 50 Shades of Grey, sex and romance still sell. It was the oft-cheesy covers, featuring the classic man and woman in an embrace, that were unappealing. So Mills & Boon hired Pentagram London to give the brand a makeover.

“Clearly, we wanted to put it into an audience more used to seeing Netflix, who would happily sit down and watch The Crown or Downton Abbey,” says partner Angus Hyland, who led the redesign. “Why should it have to feel like something only a granny would pick up?”

Pentagram made Mills & Boon an updated logo, presenting the brand in a modernist sans serif wordmark. The only nod to romance is subliminal–a heart was used to shape the ampersand’s curves. The even larger job, though, was that Pentagram helped rebrand Mills & Boon’s entire branching line of romantic books–which range in subgenres from Supernatural to Western Romance to something called Cosmos Red Hot Reads. Its most aggressive visual work was on Mills & Boon’s newest, sex-forward sub-brand called Dare.

For Dare, Pentagram abandoned the typical full-color cover, in which a hot guy and a hot girl would either be enraptured or in some very buttoned-up state of sexual repression. The firm instead chose black-and-white photography, and zoomed into the subjects with little respect to the human physique, almost turning the bodies into abstraction. “It’s slightly more dangerous, as it were,” says Hyland, pointing out that the vague figures are “more suggestive than literal.”

Pentagram went so far as to create a design system that blurred stock photography through digital filters, essentially reaffirming the old adage that the difference between pornography and art is just better lighting. By turning off the lights and making the imagery more ambiguous, Hyland wanted to make room for the reader’s own escapism–and provide a book that a young woman, the target demographic, wouldn’t feel embarrassed to grab at a supermarket or read on a train.