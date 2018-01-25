The Story Of Charles And Ray Eames Is Now A Contemporary Dance

Eames is an evocative word: iconic furniture; a power couple for the ages; rule-makers and breakers; playful partners; the very definition of Good Design. For Kristin Damrow , Eames is also synonymous with contemporary dance.

Damrow, an Oakland-based choreographer, spent the past 18 months bringing Eames to life; the three-night-only performance this weekend is based on the complex professional and personal relationship between Charles and Ray. “It’s a narrative of my interpretation of their lives,” she says of the story, which follows the pair as they meet; fall in love; grow into their creative collaboration; and manage society’s prescribed gender roles and expectations.

Charles and Ray were pioneers at the forefront of the mid-century modern movement; they were also married, and deeply in love. They famously introduced thoughtful design to the masses—producing “the best for the most for the least“—while engineering new manufacturing techniques. Thy also made films, toys, and more, all with a sense of fun, function, and whimsy that endures today.

Yes, Damrow’s is an unconventional take—and her focus is intentionally unbalanced. “Ray’s character is expanded, because I was much more interested in her experience and her role in their partnership, especially at the time they were creating together [in the 1950s].” (Fun fact: Ray studied modern dance with Martha Graham.)

To achieve this depth, Damrow cast five performers to share the spotlight. There is one Charles, and there is one Ray—but she is always accompanied on stage by three additional women who represent distinct aspects of her personality. Custom, period-appropriate costumes by Keriann Egeland set them apart—Passion is dressed in a fiery red dress, Compassion in rich blue, and Independence in vivid yellow—and throughout the performance they interact with the leads, and with each other.

These interactions are entirely physical; there are no spoken words in Eames (not terribly surprising for a dance performance). There are also no props. That means no molded fiberglass rockers; no leather lounges or ottomans; no bentwood anything; no House of Cards or Hang-It-Alls. There is nothing on stage but a selection of “mid-century-style blobs” in Ray’s primary colors, hanging against a stark black backdrop.

The ultra-minimal approach is a pretty impressive demonstration of restraint, considering how easy it would have been to go literal and OD on instantly recognizable artifacts from the Eames oeuvre. For Damrow, it wasn’t ever a real consideration. “I did not want to do a chair dance,” she says with conviction. “I mean, it obviously came up in my mind, but you can go on YouTube, type that in, and pull up everything under the sun.”