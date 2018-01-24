This Year’s Coachella Lineup, According To A Neural Net

Beyond the headliners Fanch, One of Pig, and Lil Hack, Botnik’s version of the three-day festival is jam-packed with absurdly named bands like Slaw Bomb, Bing the Bung, and Skin Clump–just like the real Coachella. After all, the algorithm was trained on previous lineups, which featured bands like Toots and the Maytals, What So Not, and Ratking.

This method of taking cultural genres and neural net-ifying them is quickly becoming its own form of digital artwork. But beyond being funny, the fake Coachella lineup also points to just how absurd the names of real bands that make it to the festival are. Next time you’re at a party and someone starts rattling off their favorite bands you’ve never heard of, you can whip out Giraffics, Da-Chinger, and Killow–and beat them at their own game.