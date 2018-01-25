How To Build An Entrepreneurial Culture: 5 Tips From Eric Ries

If you’ve ever been a part of a startup or a new business unit, you know the enormous amount of ambiguity, persistence, and focus required to make progress. As author of the entrepreneurship bible The Lean Startup , Eric Ries has spent a considerable amount of time thinking about a methodical approach to how new businesses get off the ground.

Following the success of his book, Ries found himself consistently asked about how larger organizations like GE, Toyota, and the U.S. government can take on an entrepreneurial mind-set. He provides a blueprint for this in his latest installment, The Startup Way.

I sat down with Ries to chat about how to help companies change mind-sets and become more experimental, lean, and accountable. His observation is that these days big companies want to be startups, and startups want to be big companies. But somewhere along the way, as any organization grows, it gets mired in bureaucracy that’s resistant to innovation. Here are five tips gleaned from our discussion on how to adopt a more entrepreneurial culture.

1. Cultivate An Experimental Mind-set

“In preparing for battle, I have always found that plans are useless but planning is indispensable,” Dwight D. Eisenhower famously said. This is as true in innovation work as it is on the battlefield. Too frequently businesses construct fantasy plans–models that project hockey stick-like growth in five years. But those models have inputs and assumptions. Ries doesn’t suggest doing away with the business plan, but rather to drill down beneath the data to the underlying “leap of faith assumptions” within the Excel doc. What must be true for this to work? Show how individual customer behaviors add up to a scalable business. Ries recommends a scientific method-like approach to test those critical assumptions quickly rather than waiting years. As Ries says, it’s better to find out that we have bad news that’s true than good news we made up.

An example Ries cited was the GE Series X Engine, which planned to launch with five different use cases scaling to $1 billion in revenue in five years after a $300 million investment. He helped the company narrow the scope by asking, could we sell an engine for just one use case and get feedback in six months or a year? Once GE saw the first phase as a minimum viable product, or early experiment, it unlocked a faster path to progress.

2. Build A Learning Organization (and Reclaim Learning!)

Learning can have a bad connotation. In a corporate setting, it can imply failure especially when it’s used to explain a lack of performance: “Well . . . we learned a lot!” With experiments, you want to focus on scientific or validated learning where each iteration of the product gets you a better response from customers. You want to ask them not just, “What did you learn?” but also, “How did you know?” In The Startup Way, Ries argues that “too many leaders are searching for that one key innovation. But long-term growth requires something different: a method for finding new breakthroughs repeatedly, drawing on the creativity and talent of every level of the organization.” Ries quotes Jeff Bezos who says, “‘I’ve made billions of dollars of failures at Amazon.com. Literally. None of those things are fun, but they don’t matter. . . . [w]hat really matters is that companies that don’t continue to experiment– companies that don’t embrace failure–they eventually get in a desperate position, where the only thing they can do is make a Hail Mary bet at the very end.” When companies reclaim learning as central to their long-term journey, they can design not only their products, but also their strategy.