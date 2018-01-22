The Best Women’s March Signs Were By Kids

On January 20, 2018, hundreds of thousands of people around the globe marched for women’s rights on the anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration. It was a moving follow-up to last year’s march, the biggest protest in U.S. history, which drew millions globally.
Besides the sheer number of people who attended, the most powerful part of the march was the signs–thousands of them. They’re homemade graphic design at its most powerful. This year, what really stuck out was the kids marching with their families. Their youthful resistance is a reminder of what we’re fighting for. Here are the best kids’ signs from the 2018 Women’s March.
This is what empowerment looks like! And this is Trump's worst nightmare!#WomensMarch2018#TheResistance pic.twitter.com/1P3t0o960e
— Todd Matson (@twmentality1) January 21, 2018
My favorite sign from #WomensMarch2018 in #Montreal pic.twitter.com/eNdUFJwZk7
— Lauramerica (@LJonasdotter) January 22, 2018
To the point! pic.twitter.com/i793su2MwF
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) January 20, 2018
Trump bit his tongue all weekend but that can only last so long.
Between the#TrumpShutDown#WomensMarch2018
Missing Mar a Lago bash
Spoiled 1st anniversary
… and his meds wearing off at 3:30 am… we should expect some classic #TrumpTwitterTourettes at about 6:15ish… amirite? pic.twitter.com/DpbDN8VY0Q
— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 22, 2018
Women's March 2018
Yesterday we joined the #WomensMarchSanFrancisco “Why Govern When You Can Golf” “I Love Naps But I Stay Woke” #futurevoter ”Times Up First We March Then We Run” #WomansMarch2018 #WomensMarchSF #WomensMarch #women #diversity #democracy #DrainTheSwamp #ImpeachTrumpNow #VoteThemOut #Blue2018 and made a few new #Friends
This little girl was super excited about her two sided sign for the march. Not pictured: "we need to talk about the elephant in the womb" on the other side. For more of my portraits from the #nycwomensmarch click the link in my bio! Thanks again to @manchego_my_eggo and @hannah.cregg for being the most enthusiastic backdrop stands on the east coast! • • • • • #womensmarchnyc #lookbackmarchforward #lookslikefilm #makeportraits #nycportraits #nyc #womensmarch #marchtothepolls #pink
Today I March, In 8 Years I Vote: . – The 2nd Annual Women’s March this past Saturday in NYC was again invigorating, especially when you are surrounded by over 200,000 people who want democracy for all. It gave me hope that we are going to create a “blue wave”, and there were many signs to support that theme. There was an overwhelming affirmation to VOTE! That really is our only way out of this mess. . – But what I also noticed this time was the amount of young people who were participating. There seemed to be a youthful movement, parents taking their young children who are old enough to remember this moment. Old enough to understand why they were there or at least make a lasting impression. . – I began to think what would it have been like to participate in such an event at that age. It brought up the lyrics to that song “The Greatest Love Of All”: . – I believe that children are our future; Teach them well and let them lead the way. Show them all the beauty they possess inside. Give them a sense of pride, to make it easier; Let the children’s laughter remind us how we use to be. . – That’s what inspired this series. . – #resistance #womensmarchonnyc #womensmarch2018 #bhportdev @bheventspace #shadowandlight #streetphotography #nyshare #what_i_saw_in_nyc #nikonnofilter #nyc_explorers #nyc_instagram #goandcapturethelight #nyc_uncut #powertothepolls
Co.Design editor Suzanne LaBarre attended the Oakland march with her little one, Nora, who had this fantastic sign:
Though the kids may have stolen the show, there were some grown-ups with some powerful signs as well.
Another year and the world is borderline mad…Both as a description for continual anger and a description for the insanity that our society is spiraling towards. It was so refreshing and reassuring to know so many others share the same fears and desires for change. This is what democracy feels like. #womensmarch #womensmarchoakland