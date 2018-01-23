A Captivating Look At Bogotá’s Architecture From Above

To me, everything looks fascinating from the air. But, for some reason, I never expected Bogotá, Colombia, to look so striking.

In this photographic collection by Camilo Mønzón Navas, titled Aerial Façades, the city feels so colorful and futuristic. Some of the images, aided by some Inception-style Photoshop work, are even more captivating:

For Camilo–a creative director for ad agency Grey in Colombia–it was also surprising to see his home city from this new perspective: “Those buildings, spaces, or architectural complexes that are part of our city and that show us through a drone the incredible details that our city hides from the air.” He says that the idea to hunt down these very special views emerged by accident, “by exploring from the terrace of my apartment–a 10-story building–the structures of the cities from the zenith views.”

Camilo told me over email that he didn’t use a helicopter to shoot the images–just a drone. He found its abilities nothing short of amazing. He says the most important thing was the impressive altitude and the framing opportunities the drone maneuverability instantly afforded him: “[A] characteristic that astonished me a lot was the zenith that can be obtained, and the ability to ascend or descend, and to control the camera as a professional camera.”