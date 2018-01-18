How To Design Non-Addictive UX (It’s Really Not Hard)

The defining change in the field of design that brought design, finally, to the attention of Silicon Valley was the rise of UX. The ability to design great engagements for consumers of mobile technology added enormous value to high-tech companies— and to the design profession itself. Designers finally moved from the periphery to the center of business as engineers and coders recognized the critical importance of a designed experience. In the past decade, design and technology have morphed into a single product process.

In the current discussion over Apple, Facebook, and Twitter turning our kids into phone and social media addicts, there is a need for both designers and engineers who do UX to step forward and take responsibility for their design deeds. This is starting to happen, but has not reached critical mass.

If you deconstruct what “great UX” actually translates into, you often get an addictive digital site where consumers are manipulated to feel compelled to visit again and again. It is a space where you are captured, examined via your data, and targeted by advertisers selling you stuff. Las Vegas gambling casinos have long been known to be designed for addiction. Kids aren’t allowed at slot machines. They are, however, permitted to get in front of any screen that comes their way, and they are pulled into what companies love to think of as a “great consumer experience”–as we all are.

Hence the need for a new Detox Design. We need to use all the practices of UX to help get us off our addiction to devices. Here are a few suggestions for how to do Detox Design: