These Sticky Note Pads Reveal Tiny Hidden Sculptures As You Use Them

An empty pad of sticky notes leaves nothing but sadness, a void of emptiness on your desk. Hope those ideas were good, Mr. Idea Man, because they cost a very small, very sticky stack of paper its life.

A project from the Japanese architectural company Triad, highlighted recently by Spoon & Tamago, offers a better way–a notepad that leaves behind a beautiful sculpture or model.

#memory#memo#memoblock#kyoto#kiyomizudera#interior#papercraft#originaldesign#messagecard#handmade#japanesesouvenir#tokyuhands#メモ#メモブロック#京都#清水寺#オリジナル#デザイン#メッセージカード#ペーパークラフト#紙#工芸品#日本のお土産#東急ハンズ梅田店 A post shared by 株式会社トライアード_official (@triad_inc) on Dec 30, 2017 at 9:56pm PST

The company sells tear-off sticky note pads called “Omoshiro Blocks,” or “fun blocks,” that reveal an item when the notes are used up. As you pull away sheet after sheet, tiny bits of unused paper on each layer remain, slowly amassing to a hidden sculpture inside. Witchcraft? Maybe. Probably.

Each individual piece of paper has been laser cut, and all of those laser cuts en masse stack to form a 3D sculpture. Of course, this means that the sheets you pull away aren’t perfect squares, but quirky, jagged scraps of paper of ever-varying shape. But truth be told, since Omoshiro Blocks range in price from about $40 to $100, they’re way too expensive to be treated as note pads anyway.

#memory#memo#memoblock#interior#original#design#papercraft#handmade#camera#messagecard#stationery#メモ#メモブロック#メッセージカード#ペーパークラフト#紙#オリジナル#デザイン#カメラ#インテリア#文具#東急ハンズ梅田店 A post shared by 株式会社トライアード_official (@triad_inc) on Dec 30, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

Still, it would be satisfying to see 3M license the idea for its official Post-It line in limited editions, and put a finished-sticky-note-sadness once and for all.