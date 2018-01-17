An Ingenious Approach To Designing AI That Doctors Trust

If you read about AI at all, most headlines would have you believe that AI is posed to remake our lives in just a few years. But consider something else: The internet was invented in 1983. It’s taken designers and engineers three more decades to figure out how to weave connectivity into our daily rhythms. And we are still working, still figuring out the patterns and expectations that make our gadgets so user-friendly that they’re “obvious.”

The point is, there are too many people asking what AI will transform, and not enough asking how. There may be no greater example than in medicine. AI has remarkable promise for the industry. Done right, even basic machine learning could transform how doctors work, making them smarter, more efficient, and less error-prone. Yet doctors themselves, while eager to try out the newest procedure or medicine, typically remain dead set against a machine telling them what to do. “Almost every decision-support system that has moved from lab to the clinic has failed,” points out John Zimmerman, a professor of human-computer interaction at Carnegie Mellon.

Over the last few years, Zimmerman’s research team—working with James Antaki, a professor of biomedical engineering at CMU—has been trying to build a digital tool with a deceptively simple purpose: to help cardiac surgeons decide whether to implant a mechanical heart, by telling the how well the patient might fare once the surgery is done, based on predictions made by an AI trained on a database of 5,000 patients who had such surgery. In so doing, Zimmerman’s work presents a case study for making AI into a tool that people actually use.

The Dizzying Hierarchies Of Hospital Life

Digital tools for doctors have typically failed because human-centered design is almost totally foreign to how those tools are developed. Thus, Zimmerman’s team began by watching how doctors actually make decisions. They discovered an almost comically difficult picture for any would-be designer.

The physical and social context was daunting. For starters, the cardiologists they observed have to wash their hands so much that they simply don’t use many computers themselves; the handling of technology instead gets handed off to nurses and junior residents. In that deeply hierarchical environment, the ones making decisions—the senior cardiologists—are in fact the ones seeing patients the least, and who are the least likely to be exposed to any sort of computer tool.

Even if junior residents and nurses had that tool themselves, the hierarchy of hospital culture means they could hardly challenge their attending, lest they be fired. One other social puzzle: Zimmerman’s team found that decision making didn’t happen at any single magical moment—rather, it was the outcome of dozens of interactions that played out over time, as doctors consulted each other and took in tidbits of new information. But if those doctors didn’t make just one decision at some pivotal moment—and they hardly ever used technology—then how could you make a computer tool to help them?

The psychological barriers even more complex, starting with the doctors themselves. The lead cardiologists at the world-class hospitals that Zimmerman observed saw themselves by definition as exceptional—they’d spent their entire careers delivering better outcomes. Years spent knowing that they were the best had ingrained in them a sense that performance data didn’t actually apply to them. “They’re trained to look at themselves as exceptional. They see that 50% of people die during some procedure and they say, ‘Not my people,'” says Zimmerman. “That’s a requirement of these kinds of decisions but it presents a problem for us.”