This Map Shows Commuting Times Across The Entire Planet

Why is transit so important to ending poverty? Because “the ease with which people are able to connect with the services, institutions, and individuals supportive of socioeconomic success, good health, and overall well-being can ultimately separate communities that thrive from those left behind,” according to the team at the Big Data Institute in the University of Oxford.

These new maps, created by the Oxford team using data from the Google roads database and Open Street Map, show the current state of transportation around the world with a precision of one square kilometer. They offer unprecedented, never-before-seen detail–a crucial tool for directing future policy and investment.

Prior to this project, the last accessibility mapping effort took place in the year 2000. So what has changed over almost two decades? Like with everything else when it comes to human development, accessibility in urban centers around the world has changed dramatically. The Big Data Institute team says that the new maps show a substantial “expansion of transportation infrastructure,” reflecting the acceleration of train, road, and aerial networks over the last 200 years.

Still, there are differences that need to be solved. You can see the stark contrast between a country like Great Britain (shown above), with a dense transportation network of unhindered mobility and low travel times compared to the Central African Republic (shown below).

Lighter colors show shorter travel times to urban centers–pure white being 0 hours, or living at the urban center–while dark colors show longer travel times–black being more than a day.

The people living in communities at the end of those dark violet tendrils have a very hard time accessing the health services, commerce centers, and educational opportunities available in the two major cities.