The 6 Worst Ideas Of CES 2018

Year after year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) brings us countless new products. A few are splendid. A majority of them simply don’t matter. And a few–a truly horrible few–are terrible wastes of basic human potential that both our ancestors and descendants would be hugely embarrassed by.

Here are my picks for the worst products at CES 2018. (See my favorite picks here.)

Masturbation Infographics

In a post-Snowden surveillance society, where all of us are sure our every utterance is being tracked, a vibrator company called Lioness thinks it has a great idea: Artgasm, “a new avante guard [sic] experience . . . that turns sexuality–a topic that is complex, multifaceted, and difficult to discuss–into something beautiful and one of a kind, tailored to each individual and their own, unique experiences.”

In other words, it’s an infographic charting how frequently and aggressively you masturbate with its product. It’s a data visualizer of your most private personal experiences, rendered for the world to see–whether when you inevitably hand your phone to an acquaintance who asks, “what’s that?” or when the company is inevitably hacked. Artgasm stresses pride and self-acceptance around sexuality–which is great! But does that mean we should be recording our sexual habits to help promote a for-profit product?

Takeaway: You should have no shame, but profiteering companies probably should.

A TV That Wants Nothing More Than To Be A Wall

Look, I love giant TVs. One day, I hope to be so wealthy that I can wrap every surface of my home in soft, fluffy, Hulu-streaming pixels. But The Wall, by Samsung, is one of the worst ideas at CES.

This 146-inch display features a new type of LED, called a microLED, that’s probably great for all sorts of engineering reasons. But I don’t care. This thing is a giant TV that, to disappear on your wall, attempts to camouflage itself with cheesy skeuomorphism that looks like an interior decorator’s worst nightmare. It displays a backdrop of fake stone, fake bookshelves, fake vases, and fake books! As if to tell your visitors, “Oh this? This is just my library. Because I read so much. Though yes, I guess it technically might double as Stranger Things binging machine that’s the size of a small car.”