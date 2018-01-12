The Flashlight Is A Surprisingly Perfect Interface For AR

We’ve hit a ceiling in augmented reality. The iPhone is superb at turning our faces into chickens , but all of the world-changing possibilities of AR–its promise of adding a whole new digital interface to our analog world– are still elusive . Many believe that AR will take off with the introduction of Magic Leap or Hololens . But maybe it’s another augmented reality metaphor that we need, an alternative to these “smart glasses” altogether.

Lumen, featured on Creative Applications, is an augmented reality flashlight that couldn’t be easier to use. Aim it at any object, be it a pair of scissors, circuit board, or stereo, and Lumen will project responsive information about it, ranging from simple diagrams that annotate the object (labeling the parts of a circuit board, for instance) to fully interactive controls (allowing you to turn the stereo up or down or change the song, for example).

Designed and constructed by Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design masters student Arvind Sanjeev in just 10 weeks, Lumen is built upon several technologies you likely already know. It features a depth-sensing camera and an object recognition algorithm on board that identifies what you’re looking at. And it couples that with a projector, which illuminates the object intelligently, wrapping the pixels across any given 3D object like a tailored digital coat.

“I believe that unlike typical headsets that isolate a person, Lumen tries to support collaborative immersion, by allowing more people around to experience the same reality without a headset,” says Sangeev.

Combining these technologies to create a more social take on an AR interface was clever, but sticking them into a retro flashlight cemented the perfect UX. Think about it. Especially compared to an oversized smartphone, a flashlight is comfortable to hold–it has a handle and everything! Remember handles? Lumen’s gestures also need no explanation–you pretty much just aim at whatever you want to “illuminate.” You point and it clarifies.

Admittedly, Lumen has one, large practical shortcoming. Because you have to hold the light in your hand, you only have one free hand to use the augmented object. Imagine how poorly Lumen would perform in your garage, projecting repair instructions onto the engine of your car, but leaving you only a single hand to fix your transmission. But as a tool to explore new environments, it’s almost poetic, isn’t it? The Lumen is the light of knowledge right in your hand.