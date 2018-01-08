The “Fire And Fury” Cover Is Hilariously Bad. Here’s A Better One

Fire and Fury, the new tell-all detailing President Trump’s rollercoaster first year in the White House by journalist Michael Wolff, will surely go down as the hottest book of 2018. After several explosive excerpts appeared online, the book’s publisher pushed forward the publication date, and since then Fire and Fury has been topping bestseller lists while igniting a national conversation about Trump’s mental state. The publisher can’t print them fast enough .

But the book has some problems, as many have observed, and one of them has nothing to do with Trump: the cover. The book’s title and author name is set in a strangely angular serif font called Union, with all-caps Helvetica as the subtitle. The type is a mix of red and blue, floating against a white backdrop–an oddly patriotic palette, given the book’s contents (it recalls the bad design of the Trump campaign’s logo). To top it all off, the typography frames an unflattering photo of Trump that could have been pulled from a Google search. The design is as crude and as mystifying as one of Trump’s 4 a.m. tweets.

So the visual artist and designer Edel Rodriguez decided to take matters into his own hands and create an alternative cover. “I felt the original cover was very flat and simple, considering the huge cultural moment the publication of this book was going to become,” Rodriguez tells Co.Design in an email. “I felt there was more that could have been done with it. It truly feels like a rough mockup or a self-published book you might find on Amazon, not something that rose to the occasion.”

Drawing from previous art he made for magazines like Time, Der Spiegel, and The New York Times (including one that might be the most iconic image of the 2016 election), Rodriguez imagined a graphic caricature of Trump’s face, with the words Fire and Fury replacing his eyes and nose. The president’s face is orange (of course) and his hair looks like it’s on fire–a visual echo of the book’s title that also points to Wolff’s descriptions of a chaotic White House in the election’s aftermath.