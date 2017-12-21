What Happens When You Ask Famous Architects To Make Gingerbread Houses

I’ve been terrified of edible architecture ever since I first read the Brothers Grimm’s Hänsel und Gretel when I was a little kid–which is why I will pass on going to the second edition of The Gingerbread City exhibit, on now in London. But if you like architecture and/or confectionary and you happen to be near the city’s Museum of Architecture , you must go because this looks really cool.

The new special exhibit features more than 60 gingerbread buildings built around a masterplan developed by Tibbalds Planning and Urban Design. The buildings themselves are designed and built by some of the most prominent architectural firms in the world, from Foster + Partners to Zaha Hadid Architects and NBBJ.

According to the museum, the Gingerbread City is a way to explain how urban planning and architecture works to everyone, and present “the extraordinary richness of contemporary architecture to the general public.” (It’s also a chance to raise funds for the museum.) Visitors will be able to join gingerbread house-making workshops in which they will not only make their own houses using materials provided by the museum, but also learn about what drives the design of buildings.

It wouldn’t be architecture without a competition, so there will also be a vote on the professionally designed gingerbread houses. Last year’s winners? NBBJ, Foster + Partners, and Platform 5 Architects–which built a tiny replica of Las Vegas. Er, Las Bake’as. You can buy tickets to the exhibit here or book a spot in a workshop here.