The Best Photo Essays Of 2017

Photography gives us a window into another world. Sometimes it’s one far from home—like refugee camps in Lebanon and Jordan, or even images captured and curated through Google Street View. Other times, it shows us the rituals of daily life and the interior worlds we thought we knew, from how people get to work to how they eat dinner every night. At its best, photography forces viewers to consider something they hadn’t before, even if it’s something as mundane as how people get to work each day. Here are the most inspiring, thought-provoking photo essays of 2017.

What People Do On Their Way To Work



What do you do on your commute? Over the course of nearly a decade, the photographer Peter Funch captured the lives of dozens of New Yorkers as they exited Grand Central Station. The images in Funch’s new book 42nd and Vanderbilt shows people doing exactly the same things on their commute—smoking a cigarette, sipping a Starbucks, listening to music—over months, and sometimes years.

The Dreary Monotony Of Hotel Rooms



Hotel rooms the world over look depressingly similar. While traveling to 32 different countries, the photographer Roger Eberhard documented the monotonous interiors of his Hilton hotel rooms, pairing them with an image of the view out the window for a new book called Standard. “I wanted to explore the question of why do we travel the world and stay in a place that looks same everywhere we go?” he says. “What does that say about us as creatures of habit?”

Peeking Inside Famous A rchitects’ Offices



What better way to get a sense of architects than to see the spaces they work in? The photographer Marc Goodwin let us snoop around the offices of firms like MAD Architects, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Zaha Hadid Associates, and Foster + Partners, and more, revealing some intriguing similarities and differences.

The Photos Instagram Won’t Let You See



Instagram is the world’s biggest photo gallery, and it’s easy to forget that there are censor algorithms monitoring everything you post. The book Pics or It Didn’t Happen captures the photographs Instagram won’t let you see.

Inside America’s Most Beautiful Libraries



The first public library in the U.S. opened in 1790, and in the centuries that followed, the library has become a cornerstone of American public life. A photo series by Thomas R. Schiff documents libraries from across the country, from the stately old libraries on the East Coast to more modern, contemporary buildings by famous architects.

The Refugee Crisis, Told Through Camera Phones



Professional photographers aren’t always the best ones to document the changing world. That’s something photographer Alex John Beck recognized when he traveled to refugee camps in Lebanon and Jordan to photograph the Syrian refugee crisis. Instead, he realized that the images refugees had on their phones were much more powerful. For his series Syrian Refugees in Lebanon & Jordan, Beck places these images side by side with his own portrait of the person who took them.