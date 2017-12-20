The NYT Climate Desk Wants You To Give A Damn About Global Warming

2017 was the year that natural disasters became more than natural disasters: Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. The Mexico earthquake. The California wildfires. Devastating heat waves, floods, and droughts. All became emblems of a changing climate, and behind a science community racing to understand climate change were the journalists and designers responsible for communicating their findings to the public–often visually.

For instance, the University of California partnered with the digital news site Vox to produce a series of six videos focused on climate change that prominently feature the university’s researchers and their work. Universities like Georgia Tech and Yale are investing in training people how to visualize this kind of data. Even NASA–the source of a lot of data about the planet–has recognized the vital role visualization plays in helping people understand climate change through programs like its Scientific Visualization Studio, an initiative that releases data viz on climate change and other earth science topics.

And then there’s the New York Times. The paper’s climate desk is led by Hannah Fairfield, who formerly worked as the newspaper’s deputy graphics editor. For her, data viz and mapping are key tools for communicating science to the public.

“Climate science is fascinating and exceptionally complex, and it really is our role to make sense of that for our readers and for the world and find the most interesting story we can tell in the most interesting ways,” she says. “Maps are a really good way to begin to tell stories on a scale that is much larger than the human ground scale and gets to communicate information that is broader than what photography or video can often do.”

Many of the climate desk’s most compelling stories feature graphics, from animated maps that show how 95 degree heat waves could become the norm over the next century to annotated satellite imagery that shows the gravity of a lengthening crack in an Antarctic ice shelf. Most use a mix of photography, maps, and other visuals to illustrate dense but important scientific findings that might otherwise stay buried inside academic journals. As Kenneth Field, the senior cartographic product engineer at Esri, pointed out in a post earlier this year, the New York Times’ map of Hurricane Harvey rainfall did a better job of communicating the data than the National Weather Service’s own map. Field called it “one of the best maps I have seen in a long while.”

The First Question: “What is the climate impact?”

Part of the climate desk’s approach is to bring climate change home by helping people understand how it affects their lives today. It’s something that’s been particularly important to the newspaper’s coverage of natural disasters this year. Now, Fairfield says, when there’s a news meeting about a hurricane or a fire or a flood, one of the first questions is, “what is the climate impact?”

When she’s deciding what stories the team will work on, the way they could be illustrated often plays a role: “Is there a visual nut graf?” Fairfield says about finding a key piece of visual evidence that visualizes the story in a nutshell. “That’s something I think about quite a bit.” Some of the most compelling visual nut grafs take the form of multimedia graphics that change as you scroll, tying the passage of time to your mouse’s movement to illustrate how Alaska’s permafrost has melted over time, or what areas of the Antarctic have lost ice.