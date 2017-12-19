13 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Still Have Design Cred

Never fear–there are plenty of presents you can still get with next-day or two-day shipping. And some of them will even make recipients think you pored over the selection for weeks. Here are our top picks.

Dazzle Battleships, $16

Dazzleship Battleships is the same classic game, updated to delight both designers and history buffs. It includes a booklet about the real history of World War I dazzleships, which were warships camouflaged with bold Cubist imagery. Buy it here.

Never Use Futura, $16

Anyone who loved Helvetica will enjoy this look at the history and widespread use of the typeface Futura, which you won’t be able to stop noticing after you’ve read Douglas Thomas’s excellent book. Buy it here.

Logitech Pop Smart Button, $58

This product from Logitech helps manage smart home devices through a single button. Control things like Apple home kit-enabled devices, smart lighting, and home entertainment all in one place. Each button can take three customized commands. Buy it here.

This Book Is A Planetarium, $27

This book is a planetarium—as well as a speaker, musical instrument, decoder ring, perpetual calendar, and spiralgraph. Created by Brooklyn-based graphic designer Kelli Anderson, each page of this minimalist pop-up book reveals an interactive, functional device that teaches young and old readers alike about fundamental scientific principles. Buy it here.

Joule Sous Vide, $199

The sleek, powerful Joule sous vide tool heats water to precision-cook food. The companion app lets you set cook temperature and time manually, or use photos to pick the desired doneness of a dish. Buy it here.