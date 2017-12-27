7 Trends That Augur The Future Of Urban Design

Cities are, and always have been, an evolving organism. However, today’s social, environmental, and technological forces are making the evolution more volatile and uncertain. Income inequality is skewing the demographics of cities and suburbs. Climate change is sounding the alarm for more resilient design. Silicon Valley is disrupting, for lack of a better word, everything. As Co.Design looks back on architecture and urban design headlines from 2017, these seven themes emerged and will augur the future of our built environments.

Tech companies are beginning to re-think the isolated corporate campus model in favor of designs that attempt to create lively neighborhoods. Box decided to site its headquarters above a Caltrain station in redwood City. Facebook tapped OMA to design a “mixed use village,” complete with retail and housing, so employees can live closer to its Menlo Park Campus. Google plans to treat the green space in its forthcoming Mountain View campus as public amenities to encourage more integration with the community, too. Water Will Shape The Future of Cities 2017’s hurricane season was devastating, from Harvey’s destruction in Texas to Irma’s tear across the West Indies. Bad urban design made some of the effects even worst for cities, like Houston’s sprawling neighborhoods built in flood plains. It used to take a natural disaster–like a hurricane–to promote aggressive and ambitious resiliency planning, but the Bay Area is embarking on a plan to combat sea level rise before it’s too late. New York City is working on design guidelines so that its capital projects are bad-weather resistant. What’s clear is that water will become the defining factor in the future of our cities and designers will have to respond for our health and safety.