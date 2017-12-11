The “Dark Fiber” Beneath Our Streets Could Be Coming Back To Life

Beneath the soil, there lies a vast network of wires. Installed mostly in the 1990s by telecommunications companies, these hundreds of thousands of miles of fiber optic cables were quickly rendered moot by advances in technology that no longer necessitated such heavily wired communications infrastructure. Today, most of these cables sit dormant. They’re called “dark fiber,” because no electricity sparkles along their lengths.

But scientists at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have found a new use for all of that unused fiber. In two new research papers published Scientific Reports and Geophysical Research Letters, the researchers show the implications of using a dark fiber network to measure seismic activity and other environmental changes. In other words, we’re sitting on a ready-made earthquake sensor that crosses the planet.

An Earth-Sized Sensor

The project began with the research group, led by the geophysicist Jonathan Ajo-Franklin, trying to use dark fiber to measure how fast permafrost is thawing in Alaska for the Department of Defense. The DoD has a lot of infrastructure in Alaska, like runways and roads, and it wanted to know how much maintenance would be required as the ground itself starts to change.

Initially, Ajo-Franklin and his team, including graduate students Nate Lindsey and Shan Dou, installed their own fiber optic cables near Fairbanks, Alaska, to test how much the permafrost was melting. But they also started measuring other things, like seismic activity and the properties of the soil based on vibrations from ground traffic.

Once back in California, Ajo-Franklin decided to try utilizing existing (but dormant) dark fiber to establish a way to measure all kinds of environmental changes, like earthquakes, ground water levels, and soil composition. He started tracking seismic activity on a dark fiber network owned by the Department of Energy, primarily focusing on a 50-mile section running between Sacramento and northern town of Colusa, California.

The process involves an instrument called a laser interrogator, which assesses changes to the strain in the cable that would occur if there are earthquake tremors. Seismographs provide similar measurements with a different technology, but Ajo-Franklin’s idea of using an established network has a lot of advantages. “If you want a very high density network then it’s much less expensive to use the dark fiber,” Ajo-Franklin says. “One thing which large networks do is they give you an ability to do a better job of recording small earthquakes.” That’s because the likelihood you’d have a sensor closer to where an earthquake happens is greater when you have more sensors spread more widely.

There are a few applications for the earthquake sensing technology that Ajo-Franklin is really excited about. For one, there are no seismometers in the ocean, making it difficult to pinpoint exactly where an earthquake occurs, much less give coastal areas any warning about it. But there are offshore fiber optic cables that provide high-speed internet connections around the world, and these cables could potentially do double duty as communications infrastructure and earthquake detectors.