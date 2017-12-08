Facebook Wrote The Book On Addictive UX, And It’s Rewriting It For Kids

Into this environment Facebook is launching a new app called Messenger Kids. Targeting a new set of users ages 12 and under, the app promises to give kids a fun new way to communicate with close family and friends under the watchful eye of their parents. But the announcement also sent shock waves through the tech and political world, with critics raising questions about privacy, security, and whether Facebook’s goal is to hook its next wave of users with the sticky UX tactics it has pioneered. This week, senators sent Mark Zuckerberg a formal series of questions about the app’s features. Meanwhile, Facebook maintains that the app protects kids and gives parents the control they want over their children’s digital communications.

We’re in the midst of a reckoning with the technology that dominates our lives. Will the potential impact on our children push us to a point where we finally say enough is enough?

Messenger Kids was designed so that parents have full control over what their child does. Friend requests go through parents’ Facebook accounts, and adults can monitor the messages and video chats that their child partakes in. It’s meant to be more fun than video chat services like FaceTime or Google Hangouts; besides being able to message and call their friends and family, on Messenger Kids young children can also play with a seemingly endless array of what Ryan Goodman, the lead Facebook designer for the app, calls “creative tools:” stickers for every possible emotion a child could have, AR masks that turn your face into giant emojis, and frames to add pizzazz to your photos.

“We want to help foster communication and make that the most exciting thing you want to be doing,” says Shiu Pei Luu, the app’s art director.

But it’s not just about giving kids a new way to text and video chat. The company says it launched Messenger Kids to give parents more influence over the digital lives of their children, which are beginning earlier and earlier. In fact, the company’s research has shown that 93% of kids age 6 to 12 have access to a smartphone or tablet, and a mind-boggling 63% have their own device. The logic goes: If it’s already happening, why not give parents a tool that gives them more control?

Facebook’s reasoning is backed up by its user research, but some critics question the use of potentially addictive UX on children. These fun, creative tools have a stickiness similar to Facebook’s most ubiquitous product, the News Feed. They may convince kids to stay on the app, staring at a screen instead of doing things that the children’s advocate David Monahan says are better for their development: engaging in creative play, reading, and playing with friends in person.