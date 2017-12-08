The Next Great Design Challenge: Make AI Comprehensible To Humans

Imagine going to your doctor to learn you have cancer. You sit down in front of her desk, and she shuffles through some scans that you took the previous week. Finally, she brings up a sheet of paper, looks at it, then looks up and says, “It’s a positive. I’m sorry.” You ask how she can be so sure. You’re thinking: Maybe there’s been a mistake. But instead of the doctor offering any kind of explanation or rationale–any kind of summary of the evidence she’s gathered–she simply says, “Just trust me. It’s cancer.”

Would you trust that doctor’s diagnosis? Of course not.

This example is purely imaginary, but it gets at a problem that sits just over the horizon. Increasingly, artificial intelligence is proving itself to be as good as, or better than, humans at a range of tasks, from reading mammograms to deciding who should get a mortgage. We are well on our way to forming new kinds of partnerships, in which humans have to trust the recommendations of machines. But unless those machines are capable of explaining why their recommendations are the right ones, we won’t trust them.

We hear all the time about AI’s massive promise: everything from sifting through data to find new drugs to making it possible to diagnose cancer at the tap of a button. But it’s not enough that a machine could help us do better in our work. For us to accept the advice a machine gives, we have to trust the machine. Without that trust, the promise of AI can never be realized. This isn’t a challenge just for the computer scientists that build these algorithms. It’s a challenge for the designers, design researchers, and cognitive psychologists building the ways we interact with AI. In fact, making AI comprehensible may be the greatest challenge in AI design.

Not Just One Black Box

If you read about AI at all, you might have read about something called the “black box problem,” which I recently covered extensively. It’s mentioned most often in the context of deep neural nets (DNNs)–the sort of machine learning algorithms that are used for image recognition, natural-language processing, and many other tasks that involve both massive data sets and fuzzy, hard-to-define concepts such as the essence of a word or the characteristics that define a cat. With those massive data sets, and the massive amount of correlations that a deep-neural net uses to reach a single accurate conclusion, it can be extremely hard to know how a DNN did what it did. Hence, their inner workings seem locked away in a black box that we cannot peer into.

The black box as described with DNNs is but one flavor of AI inscrutability. Sometimes, as with DNNs, it may be that a machine has made so many minute inferences that figuring out a single “why” might be impossible. Other times, it may simply be that a data set is hiding its own inherent biases. For example, if you trained an AI to crunch parole data, it might “outperform” a human in predicting rates of recidivism. But it would also almost certainly recreate the racial biases inherent in the way courts today offer parole. This issue of deep-seated bias has become the central concern among researchers, such as Kate Crawford, who are calling for industry-wide ethics in AI.

In other cases, the opacity of machine learning techniques may simply be due to fact that the statistical ways algorithms reach conclusions aren’t easily understood by people, given how poorly humans deal with statistics. “Imagine that a machine tells you that the reason it concluded something was that it combined 10 observations that were present, while another 10 were absent, for an 80% certainty. That’s considered a top-notch explanation,” says Eric Horovitz, Microsoft Research’s managing director and a long-time leader in the AI community. “My reaction with a wry look is I’m not sure if that’s really a good explanation. I haven’t seen good explanations anywhere, even in non-neural nets.” In other words, what counts as a good explanation to the experts that invent a system might not suffice for the users of that system, who don’t know all its ins and outs. Horvitz points out that to create machines that can truly explain themselves, we’ll have to better understand just what humans regard as a good explanation. That’s a hot topic of research in a few universities, including the University of Oregon and Carnegie Mellon. But it’s also an issue that non-academics are running into as they invent software that makes AI user-friendly.