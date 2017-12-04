The World’s Most Controversial Car Designer Returns–With An EV

Chris Bangle is an auto industry legend. An arguable mad genius of auto design (as well as one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People ), Bangle was BMW’s first American design chief and a longtime Fiat designer who played an outsize role in building a wild visual language for contemporary cars that owes as much to modern art as it does to 1960s Detroit. After leaving BMW, Bangle started the design firm Chris Bangle Associates, which has worked with an eclectic list of non-auto clients like Samsung.

Now Bangle is back in the car world with an entirely new project: a tiny, mostly aluminum car designed for city driving whose seats can be rearranged like a giant game of Tetris.

Meet the Reds

At an event at the ArtCenter in Pasadena on November 28 during the Los Angeles Auto Show, Bangle unveiled his newest creation. The China High-Tech Group Corporation (CHTC), a large Chinese government-owned company, is spinning off a new auto company called Redspace. Redspace’s first car is Bangle’s Reds. It’s an aluminum electric car with a boxy shape and sharp angles everywhere–a design Bangle says was partially inspired by Calvin of Calvin & Hobbes (An “adult in a kid’s body,” Bangle said onstage at the reveal). Reds is, well, the most unique car you’ve seen in a long time.

It also reverses decades of conventional car wisdom by putting the design of the car’s passenger interior front and center. In that respect, it feels like it’s hinting at what the inside of cars will look like in the coming autonomous vehicle era.

First things first: The car is tiny, as in 9.7-feet-long tiny. It’s tinier than the Fiats and Minis Bangle used to work on. It’s smart car-sized, and has a flat roof with solar panels on top, sliding doors, wings on the side, and even little flares over the doors designed to protect you from the rain as you exit the car.

The inside? It’s different. Bangle and his design team created seats you can rearrange like blocks in a game of Tetris. The driver’s seat can rotate into reverse position when parked, and four seats are packed into the tiny miniature car. There’s even a fifth seat that can be added when the car is parked; the rear hatch can be converted into a jump seat that fits over the small cargo well.

There are also several idiosyncratic touches such as a foot massager for passengers, a pop-up 17-inch video screen viewable from the whole car, and a configuration for the back seats that looks much like a loveseat sofa. The idea is that you don’t just commute to and from work in your car–your car also becomes a portable office, a place to unwind in the driveway, and even a cabin for watching television with friends.