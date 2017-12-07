Pantone’s Color Of The Year Is Here, And It’s As Nebulous As 2018 Looks

It’s the color Prince crooned about, the color of royals, the color of clairvoyants –and the color Pantone has anointed as the embodiment of the coming year. The official color of 2018 is a saturated, intense, blue-toned shade of purple called Ultra Violet, also known as Pantone 18-3838 .

“Purple is a complex color,” Lee Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, tells Co.Design. “We’re in a complex time; this is a complex color.”

It’s An Ultra-Violet World

“Complex” doesn’t begin to describe it. We’re wrestling with an administration that wants to reverse decades of progress in civil rights, economic justice, environmentalism, and more. We’re confronting the ugly truths about gender inequality and abuse. But just as fast as some forces are yanking us into the past, we’re careening even more rapidly into the future thanks to powerful innovations in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology.

Purple, of all the colors in the spectrum, embodies this situation best, as Pantone explains. “[Ultra Violet] is a very provocative shade, but it’s also a thoughtful color–it sounds like a bit of an oxymoron,” Eiseman says. “This is the kind of color attached, historically, to originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking. These are the elements we need to create a meaningful future. Inventiveness and imagination is something we seek in our personal lives and business worlds. People are looking for that ‘magic bullet,’ and this shade is the perfect shade to lead right into it . . . It’s intriguing, fascinating, and magical.”

While Pantone didn’t explicitly cite the current presidential administration during our call, the impact of Trump on our collective psyche–and collective action–is undeniable. It’s hard not to see the concrete connections between today’s social movements and ’60s counterculture and feminism, which Pantone did reference in its pick.

“2017 was about mindful meditation,” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, says. “Now it’s, ‘What are we going to do with these thoughts to move ourselves forward?’ We’ve had time to reflect. It’s time to go.”

The Business Of Naming The Color Of The Year

Pantone has been naming color of the year since 2000. The company views its selection as cultural barometer and a visual expression of our collective sentiment. For 2016, it picked Rose Quartz and Serenity (aka Baby Pink and Baby Blue) as commentary on the gender fluidity movement. Last year, Pantone selected Greenery, a metaphor for the “the reconnection we seek with nature, one another, and a larger purpose.”