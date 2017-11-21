The Airbnb For Affordable Housing Is Here

Brenda Atchison’s home in the Boston suburb of Roxbury has been in her family since 1946, and she’s lived there for nearly her entire life. At 66 years old, she’s an empty nester–she describes her house as rooms that are collecting dust. But expenses are rising and her ability to earn is dwindling. She knew she wanted to stay in her home, but she wasn’t sure how to host someone to bring in some extra cash.

Then she heard of Nesterly. The brainchild of Noelle Marcus and Rachel Goor, two recent graduates of MIT’s masters program in urban planning, it’s a simple enough idea: You match younger people who need affordable housing with older adults who charge affordable prices–including help around the house–for the extra rooms of their homes.

Atchison immediately volunteered to be part of Nesterly’s pilot program. She was matched with a young student from Greece named Phoebus who was doing research for a PhD in architecture. “From the moment he walked in the door, he just fell right in,” Atchison says. “He seemed to be totally comfortable. I liked that. He’s been that way ever since. I couldn’t have asked for a better match.”

Since moving into the house in September, Phoebus helps out with whatever Atchison needs. He ripped up her old carpet and laid down a new one–and he rakes up leaves so they don’t clog the storm drains. For every hour he works, a previously agreed-upon amount is taken off his rent; Atchison says he’s happy to help with whatever she asks. But there have been other benefits–social ones. She has taken Phoebus on architecture tours of the neighborhood and he’s cooked Greek food for her.

Nesterly’s genius is that it tackles two problems with one elegant solution. The affordable housing crisis is making it difficult for lower-wage workers and young people to find places to live. A 2014 report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition found that there was not a single state in which a full-time employee earning minimum wage would be able to afford a two-bedroom rental apartment at fair market rent. The problem is particularly bad in big cities.

And there’s a second housing crisis afoot, as well–this one among aging Americans. A report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University says that by 2035, one-third of all American households will be headed by someone over the age of 65. But as people grow older, the number of elderly living alone is rising. The Joint Center for Housing Studies’ report also shows that 57% of households where the members are over 80 years old will be one-person homes by 2035. And with many seniors living in places that are only accessible by car, that’s going to mean hours spent alone. Research shows that loneliness can have a serious health impact on elderly people, even causing earlier death.

Despite how debilitating loneliness can be, seniors don’t want to leave their homes. According to research by the National Conference of State Legislatures and the AARP Public Policy Institute, almost 90% of people over the age of 65 want to live in their homes for as long as they possibly can. That’s the idea of “aging in place,” or remaining in your original community, and ideally your home, as you continue to age. But with rising housing prices and inflation, it can be difficult to stay even if you’re physically able.