Ditch Your Lame PowerPoint And Try These Apps Instead

Four years ago, FiftyThree—the team of ex-Microsoft creatives who launched a wildly popular iPad sketching app called Paper — was flush with venture capital and full of expansion ideas that they put into action. They started producing hardware: an iPad stylus called (unluckily) Pencil. They expanded the app to work on iPhones as a Post-it-esque idea jotter. They experimented with in-app purchases and a patronage model. They even soft-launched a whole new app called Paste , which lets Slack users pass visual materials back and forth with ease.

But all this activity had a somewhat flailing feel: What was Fiftythree’s core business? Was it about productivity software, or creative apps? Now, with a relaunch of both Paper and Paste, the company seems to have its story straight again. And that story is . . . they’re about productivity and creativity. And making great slide decks.

Wait, what?

FiftyThree’s research showed that a large majority of Paper users were using the app for work-related design or visual problem-solving tasks (as opposed to making art or production-ready visuals), including making presentation decks. And more than 60% of those making presentations with Paper were using those decks to communicate within their own teams. “That made us ask: What’s going on with decks, why do they exist?” says FiftyThree cofounder and CEO Georg Petschnigg. “A deck is there to facilitate conversation. It’s not necessarily a lecture tool anymore. These days it probably serves best as a collaboration tool within a team.” In other words, people were using Paper to get their ideas down visually, and then using those images as slides to discuss the ideas with their coworkers.

But that presented a problem: “The presentation tools we know were all invented in the ’80s. Before the internet, before the iPhone,” Petschnigg says. “Now we’re in a very different environment. The need to keep creating and working across teams is heightened.” Paper made digital whiteboarding, diagramming, and sketching intuitive and easy, even for people who didn’t necessarily think of themselves as “visual” or “creative.” But collecting that visual material into a package to share with coworkers required exporting them into a heavy Keynote or PowerPoint file, and emailing it around. Have you ever tried to open one of those things on your phone?

The FiftyThree-ers realized there was an unmet need in the way many of their customers were actually using Paper. “The reason people come to Paper is that they need a quiet place to visually think,” says Petschnigg. “But the question we heard from our community was, ‘Where are all these ideas going to go?'” FiftyThree’s answer: Paste, a web and iOS app that combines the online shareability of Google Slides with the team-messaging “superpowers” (as Petschnigg calls them) of Slack, plus the handsome, analog-feeling, mobile-friendly aesthetic of Paper.

“Every team has their big creative process loop, but you can really condense it down into two parts: make, and show,” says Andrew Allen, FiftyThree’s cofounder and head of design. Paper is for making, and Paste is for showing: the place where ideas ultimately have to go. Since so much of today’s “showing” work happens in Slack, Paste is designed to integrate with the messaging channels and threads that coworkers are already using to communicate. The basic workflow: Draw things in Paper and then drag them into Paste (both apps have been rewritten to take advantage of the iPad’s “Split View”), which auto-imports the material into a clean, mobile-optimized, storyboard-like grid that’s already connected to Slack.