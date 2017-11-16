An Iridescent Optical Illusion Brings This Furniture To Life

From the shelves of Forever 21 to the show floor of international design fairs, one trend has strong armed its way into our visual landscape over the past few years: iridescence . For good reason, too. These dazzling rainbow hues are an exciting antidote to the dour and restrained aesthetic that reigned during the recession’s belt tightening.

Color Flow–a new furniture series from the Korean design studio Orijeen–is one of the latest to tap into this trend and it isn’t shy about it. The cabinets have simple shapes but are festooned with lenticular film–the same material used on those novelty double-vision prints whose images morph depending on the angle you look at them. As you move around the pieces, the furniture reveals a trippy psychedelic spectrum. Think of the tall cabinet as an Aldous Huxley Doors of Perception analogue.

“This visual change reminds you about the relationship between the object and the user,” the designers write on their site. I say these pieces are a reminder that design doesn’t always have to be a super rigorous theory or statement; it can just be fun.