“Cards Against Humanity” Is Buying Up Land To Stop Donald Trump’s Border Wall

“Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans,” the company explains. “[H]e is so afraid that he wants to build a $20-billion wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing.” The company’s plan to stop that wall is simple, and therein lies its brilliance. It’s purchasing “acres” of the land that sits directly on the U.S. border with Mexico and has “retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

“It’s 2017, and the government is being run by a toilet,” the company adds by way of explanation. You can help it on its mission–which is named Cards Against Humanity Saves America and is actually the company’s holiday promotion–by paying it $15. In exchange, it will delay the wall as much as possible and send you six surprises over the month of December, starting with “an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of our promise to fight the wall, some new cards, and a few other surprises.”

But if you want to participate in this crazy dream, you’re already out of luck. According to the company, the promotion sold out in just a few hours. Hopefully more companies and people with deep pockets will join the emerging wall blockade movement, and with luck, stop this idiotic wall and the insane waste of taxpayer money that comes associated with it. And for those that hate that Cards Against Humanity is getting political and hope they stuck to card games, the company has a message for you: “Why don’t you stick to seeing how many Hot Wheels cars you can fit up your asshole?”

I wholeheartedly agree with the sentiment and the wording alike.