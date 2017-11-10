This Social Network Thinks It’s Solved The Internet’s Harassment Problem

Social networks are the worst thing about the internet right now. From Facebook to Twitter to Reddit, they’re cesspools of harassment, bullying, and fake news–the last place people with mental health problems would want to share their stories.

But a new social networking app called Huddle claims to be a truly safe digital space. When you join the app, you either must enter your phone number or log in through Facebook so Huddle can verify you’re a real person (Huddle claims your information is never shared). Once you choose a username, you can join support groups and post personal videos to the groups that others can reply to. The idea is that once you join a group, you become an engaged member, giving others support when they need it and knowing you can ask for help and be heard. Three months after the app’s launch, there are 100 groups focused on topics like depression, eating disorders, teen pregnancy, infidelity problems, drug addiction, and asexuality.

So how did this young startup convince thousands of users to share their most personal struggles, fears, and triumphs–without, they claim, any instances of harassment yet?

It starts with video. Most online therapeutic forums and social networks are primarily text and chat-based, but Huddle’s cofounders, developer Tyler Faux and designer Dan Blackman–both veterans of Tumblr–wanted to create an experience that was as close to an in-person peer support group as possible. Blackman, who grew up with an alcoholic father, was familiar with how much face time in a support-group context could help. “Text is a really good medium for a lot of things, but you don’t get a sense of who’s behind the keyboard,” Faux says.

Instead, they landed on video. Thanks to Snapchat, video is becoming a dominant way of communicating between friends, especially for young people. Huddle uses an interface that will be familiar to Snapchat users, where you swipe to get to the next video–but the videos don’t disappear when they’re done playing. Instead, each video continues to play on a loop until you swipe to the next one, allowing you to take any time you need to digest and respond to the person’s story. Below each video, there’s a place to write or record a reply, as well as a way to directly message the video poster. You can also send a wave of support. I posted a very short video, and was thrilled to see that almost immediately a few people supported me and one person commented positively–an entirely different kind of experience than a Facebook notification that x number of people have liked your post. Anyone who signs up for the app can look through the content, comment, and upload videos to any group.

The cofounders believe that people are less likely to bully others if they have to say hurtful things out loud, to a camera. “It’s hard to point a camera at your face and be a troll,” Faux says. (Still, since videos go out to an entire group of people, that might not be the way a bully would use the app–instead, there’s plenty of space to harass people in the comments, just like elsewhere on the internet.)

To get around the problem of how intimidating it can be to record a video of yourself talking about your struggles–and sharing it with strangers on the internet–the cofounders alit on a clever UX trick: a pixelation feature that lets users decide what amount of pixelation they want on their video, from utterly unrecognizable to crystal clear. The veil of anonymity is under the user’s control. The feature is designed to make users comfortable and give them the agency to decide how much they want to hide their identity. But the idea isn’t to be totally anonymous. Your voice remains your voice–ensuring you still sound like a real person, even if you don’t look like one.