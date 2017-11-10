How Kaiser Solved The Problem Of Hospital “Ghost Towns”

Enter design thinking. Through design thinking, the healthcare provider was able to create a system for passing information quickly and reliably. The Nurse Knowledge Exchange, as it’s called, has since been rolled out to all Kaiser Permanente hospitals.

Defining The Problem

One of the hallmarks of design thinking is finding the right problem to tackle in the first place. What appears to be the sticking point (in this case, a gap in patient care) may actually result from deeper issues.

Kaiser’s first step was to engage all the stakeholders, including nurses, patients, and the array of hospital staff. The discovery process led everyone to realize that the problem that needed to be solved was how nurses exchanged patient information between shifts—a process that typically took 45 minutes or more and delayed the arriving nurses’ first contact with their patients.

Not surprisingly, the project revealed that patients felt a “hole in their care” during shift changes. Worse, nurses compiled and exchanged patient information in idiosyncratic and unreliable ways (some even scrawled notes on their scrubs). Important details were often left out or care that had already been provided was needlessly repeated.

Crafting A Solution