Appfrica.net: Information Technology, Investing and Development in Africa

By Jon Gos1 minute Read

So We’ve launched our blog at Appfrica.  Appfrica is a group dedicated to the support of entrepreneurship, free market competition and innovation in the African continent.  We strong beleive what Africa needs extends beyond just aid and that engaging the world economy will make the biggest difference in the future narrative of the progress in that region.

