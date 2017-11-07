The iPhone X Is A User Experience Nightmare

If the iPhone X’s hardware features are the epitome of fluff over function , its new navigation gestures are the epitome of needless complexity over intuition.

Need proof? Just take a look at this cheat sheet published alongside the Wall Street Journal’s iPhone X review:

The Internet may not need another iPhone X review but it absolutely does need the @JoannaStern iPhone X user manual: https://t.co/tS05fiLSvv pic.twitter.com/Cqi0rF76Vt — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) November 3, 2017

You’re looking at a UX disaster, the result of eliminating what is probably the simplest, most intuitive form of navigation ever implemented in consumer electronics: the iPhone’s home button. The iPhone X replaces it with the mess above. This is bad news, because this interaction is a fundamental part of the user experience.

Joanna Stern’s review for the Wall Street Journal–which still concludes that, “Yes, There Are Reasons to Pay Apple $1,000”–documents what this means in detail: “[T]he lack of a home button means your thumb is about to turn into one of those inflatable waving tube-men outside the car dealership [. . .] you must master a list of thumb wiggles, waves and swipes [. . .] the other gestures, however, are buried. Many moves require almost surgical precision.” Heather Kelly, for CNN Money, adds her own experience: “To fill the void left by the Home button, the iPhone X has added new gestures (the different swipes you make with a finger). The process of learning them is a pain, and some of the new options are more work than before.” The Verge declared that “there’s a whole new system of gestures and swipes to learn and master, and many of them will be annoying to remember and difficult to perform with just one hand.”

We knew this was coming, but the reviews and the sudden spike in “how to navigate your iPhone X” tutorials puts a new spotlight on the interaction problems that the elimination of the home button created.

How Did We Get Here?

Back in June of 2007, when Apple introduced the iPhone, there was no cheat sheet. You gave it to anyone and they figured it out within seconds. Its user experience led you to immediate discovery starting with the simple and genius Swipe to unlock bar at the bottom of the screen. From that very first action, people got it. Click on something, and it opens. Oh, what’s this button at the bottom of the phone. Click–boom!–and you’re back home. If you touched an image in the photo album, you immediately discovered, with no help or tutorial, how to pan and zoom. The user experience was so intuitive that babies learned how to use it on their own.