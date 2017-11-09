A Smart Coffee Cup? It’s More Useful Than It Sounds

It’s a chilly Sunday morning. You pour yourself a cup of tea, curl up in a cozy blanket, grab a book, read a few pages, and take a sip only to find that it’s gone cold. This letdown is precisely why Ember –an L.A.-based startup that makes temperature-controlled products–designed its latest offering: the Ember Ceramic mug.

The smart mug, which was designed by Ammunition, connects to your phone through Bluetooth and allows you to set an ideal temperature for whatever you’re drinking (up to 145 degrees Fahrenheit). Once the beverage reaches that temperature, the mug will maintain it. (After two hours of sitting idle, the cup automatically goes into sleep mode as a safety measure, but if you keep moving it, it’ll keep the drink warm.) On the outside it looks just like a regular cup, but beneath its unbreakable double-walled stainless steel and ceramic exterior, there’s complex tech making this seemingly simple feature work. Four sensors embedded inside relay temperature info to a microprocessor in the cup’s base, which tells the heating element to crank it up or dial it back. To recharge the cup–which is hand-wash only, obviously–simply rest it atop the included conductive coaster.

Two yeas ago, Ember launched its first product: a matte-black temperature-controlled travel mug also designed by Ammunition that let users both heat and cool their drinks to the right temperature. While its features and aesthetic were aimed squarely at the gadget-obsessed tech set, Ember’s new design is more sophisticated and looks just like a classic white mug you might find at Crate & Barrel or Williams Sonoma and that your lawyer friend, designerati acquaintance, or grandma might buy. This is all part of Ember’s strategy to mainstream temperature-controlled products.

“It’s the Tesla business model,” Clay Alexander, CEO of Ember, says. “We launched with a premium product. [The travel mug] had a digital screen and phase-change cooling–it’s space technology in your hand. At $150 it had amazing sales, but it hit a ceiling.”

The ceramic mug will retail for $79 and is available exclusively at Starbucks and on Ember’s website. Alexander sees potential for it to be used in corporate settings, every day at home, or in any circumstance where you’d reach for a regular mug. The original travel mug was successful–it sold out at Starbucks, was featured on the Ellen show, and is on track to earn revenue in the “eight-digits” this year according to Ember. Alexander expects this next product to be even more popular, forecasting units sold in the hundreds of thousands within its first year.

In the future, Alexander wants to make temperature-controlled plates, glassware marketed to mixologists and cocktail drinkers, and serving ware. He and Ammunition are currently developing a baby bottle, which they expect to be the next product Ember brings to market. The key to making this successful is to augment existing product archetypes and add technology to them without letting that technology take anything away from the original experience.

For example, Ammunition and Ember went to great lengths to make sure the edge of the cup felt exactly the same as a regular ceramic mug. The size had to be the same, as did the weight–even the sound the mug makes when you set it on a table. The cup’s base is actually plastic–to let the Bluetooth signal reach your phone–and has the same texture as the rest of the cup. When industrial designer Martin Gschwandtl received the first prototypes he noticed that it sounded like a plastic sippy cup hitting a table. To “correct” the sound, he added a rubber ring at the base, which also prevents the cup from scratching tables and offers a recess for the metal conductors on the cup’s bottom.