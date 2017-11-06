The Growing Business Of Defensive Urban Design

Rob Reiter has a quick answer for people who ask him about how expensive it is to install his products: “It’s not a quarter as expensive as if they don’t do anything and something happens.” He’s talking about bollards.

You’ve seen a thousand bollards in your life, but you’ve probably never noticed one. They’re a rarely remarked-upon footnote in most urban planning and architectural projects–steel pipes that rise about three feet off the pavement to stop cars from driving on bike paths, plazas, and pedestrian zones. But the humble bollard is rapidly gaining attention after Sayfullo Saipov drove a car onto a Manhattan bike path last week, killing eight people. The day after the attack, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand proposed a $50 million act that would see bollards installed across the city.

Saipov is just latest person to weaponize a car after similar attacks in Europe, and domestic demographic and technological forces are fueling the bollard business: Aging drivers, as well as distracted smartphone users, are forcing stores and restaurants to consider protecting their facades.

Cities around the world are facing a reckoning: If anyone can drive anywhere, how do you protect the people? It’s a question tinged both by the advent of post-9/11 defensive architecture in urban America and the emergence of pro-pedestrian policies in cities, along with increasing concerns about aging and distracted drivers. Bollards, in theory, can satisfy all three.

Reiter is chief security consultant at Calpipe, a California-based maker of products for the electrical industry. After September 11, the company’s fledgling bollard products saw increased interest; today they make up an eighth of the company’s business. “I was working on high-security projects like embassies overseas,” he explains. “I came to work for Calpipe after 9/11 because clearly there was going to be a huge increase in where we had to go with security and safety, beyond just embassies abroad.” The company now offers nearly a dozen models, from the sort that can be unlocked and hidden underground to heavy-duty models that are crash-tested.

Mike Schram, who founded his own bollard business TrafficGuard in 1999, has seen consistent growth, too. “With the exception of one year, we’ve grown every single year since 2001,” says Schram. Though it’s a still a niche business, vehicular attacks are increasing interest in that niche: “Every time one of these [incidents] happens, we start getting more orders,” he adds.

When the architecture firm Snohetta was working on its new master plan for Times Square, which closed off major sections of the area to cars, it contracted with Calpipe to design the bollards–more than 200 three-foot-tall, stainless steel models in all–that surround the pedestrian zone. One of those bollards stopped the sedan that drove into a crowd of pedestrians this summer, ultimately killing one person. “Someone will try this again,” one former city official told the New York Times at the time. Reiter says similar bollards, installed at key points on the West Side bike path where Saipov carried out his attack, could have lessened the damage. Calpipe is working on defensive projects in Las Vegas, too, where the September shooting that left 58 people dead and 546 injured has spurred new discussion about security in the city.