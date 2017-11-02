This Backpack Keeps Your Laptop Safe From Your Gross Gym Clothes

Stuffing your wet and smelly gym clothes back into your bag after you’ve changed isn’t just unsanitary, it’s gross. But walking around all day with a soggy bag full of dirty clothes is a feeling most of us are familiar with, unfortunately.

Fuseproject founder Yves Béhar’s latest project cleverly solves this problem with a simple design detail. It’s a backpack called Deep Blue Bag that has a separate, waterproof compartment that keeps wet clothes away from the rest of your belongings. Inspired by Béhar’s love of water sports, Deep Blue Bag was actually designed for a surfing trip he took to Fiji on his 50th birthday. While the separate waterproof section of the backpack was originally intended for a wetsuit, swimsuit, or towel, it’ll work just as well for any sort of sweaty gear.

The materials Béhar used reinforce the theme: the side water bottle holder is made from an old wetsuit, and recycled sails, neoprene, old seat belts, and climbing rope all contribute to its sporty, geometric exterior. The bag also features a second large pocket, including a padded laptop sleeve, for the items you want to keep dry. And for when you’re off working out or catching some waves, there’s a hidden pocket in the bag’s side seam for your keys and wallet.

Béhar designed the bag in partnership with the upcycle company Mafia Bags to support the environmental nonprofit Sustainable Surf. It’s available for pre-order on Kickstarter for $175, and will ultimately retail for $200.