This AI Writes Horror Stories, And They’re Surprisingly Scary

A new project from the MIT Media Lab plays on all three, just in time for Halloween. Called “Shelley” after Frankenstein author Mary Shelley, it’s an AI bot that generates the beginnings of horror stories–and then invites human collaborators to keep each bone-chilling tale going. Shelley tweets out a new story every hour; when someone responds and if the story is popular enough, the bot replies with a new sentence that continues the tale. “I would wake up at 4 a.m. and see the girl lying in my bed, her head down, looking down at me. I knew I was being held by her,” begins one story. “My heart is beating so fast it is a bit shorter than my breathing. I think I’m being stalked,” starts another. From these prompts, human collaborators on Twitter imagined a sentient doll’s revenge plot and zombie turkeys. The author of each story is a mishmash of human and algorithm.

While conjuring scary stories is on the silly side of what AI can currently do, the project hints at one successful methodology for AI design–where AI and humans work together.

Shelley, which was created by Pinar Yanardag, Manuel Cebrian, and Iyad Rahwan, is a sequel of sorts. Last Halloween, the trio launched a project called “Nightmare Machine,” which used deep learning to generate scary images. Both projects were inspired by human fears over what artificial intelligence will mean for the future, and what it would mean if AI could scare us more viscerally. “Creating a visceral emotion such as fear remains one of the cornerstones of human creativity,” says Cebrian in an email. “This challenge is especially important in a time where we wonder what the limits of artificial intelligence are: Can machines learn to scare us?”

After receiving 2 million votes from the public on whether the images made by the Nightmare Machine were truly scary, it seemed that they had succeeded in training an AI in horror (the team is still working with the data and plans to publish a paper about it).

But using language to scare us is a trickier challenge than creating scary images–especially because most images generated by neural networks are pretty creepy–or at least uncanny–to begin with. Designing an AI that can write coherently is difficult, given the complexity and variation of human language. Yet Shelley’s stories are intelligible, perhaps because scary stories rely heavily on tropes. To create Shelley, the team trained a neural network on 140,000 horror stories from the r/nosleep subreddit, where people post the most terrifying stories on the internet. The bot also relies on engagement–Shelley measures how many likes and retweets each reply gets and writes more that are stylistically similar. So far, Shelley has written more than 200 stories with her human coauthors. The start of one story spawned seven different threads and 55 tweets.