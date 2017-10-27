Sweden’s Coolest “Affordable” Furniture Brand Comes To New York

Hem–a Swedish e-commerce brand dedicated to stylish and (somewhat) attainable modern design–finally has a retail storefront in New York. From now until the end of November, shoppers can buy the company’s furniture, lighting, accessories, and housewares. Professional interior designers can also get a crash course in the brand’s Hem Pro service, which companies like Everlane, Artsy, and Uber have used to furnish their offices.
Expect to see sleek armchairs by Luca Nichetto, metal stools by Max Lamb, flat-pack tables by Form Us With Love, and pillows and blankets by Sylvain Willenz. For the aesthetic, think Scandinavian minimalism that’s a step above Ikea in durability, looks, and price. (A two-seater sofa is about $2,000, pendant lights around $400, blankets around $150, and cushions $99.) In addition to Hem’s own goods, the shop will retail watches by TID and acoustic panels by Baux.
The pop-up is located at 325 W. Broadway, in the ground-floor retail space of a Gaudí-inspired SoHo condominium. Hem has been eyeing New York for a while. In May, it hosted an installation during NYCxDesign, the city’s annual design week, that featured a handful of its tables and chairs amid abstract sculptures Canadian practitioner Philippe Malouin created. Retail sales weren’t available at that pop-up, but now fans of the brand who might have been wary of buying online, sight unseen, can finally get their fix.