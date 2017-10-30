Snapchat’s “Stranger Things” Lens Is The First Of Its Kind

Snapchat popularized augmented reality with rainbow puke selfies . Then it doubled down, adding virtual objects and even public art to our real world. Now, for the first time, the company is making a virtual space. For the new season of Stranger Things , Snapchat will let you literally walk through a door into the show’s most notorious set–Joyce Byer’s (aka Winona Ryder’s) house, which is filled with those creepy, poltergeist-detecting Christmas lights.

To activate the filter, you can either scan the QR code in this post, or you can use Snapchat’s Shazam function while the Stranger Things theme song plays.

The project is technically a Sponsored Lens, meaning that Netflix actually paid Snap for this interactive ad. But it’s yet another example of how Snap is not just creating crazy AR demos, but actively shipping them to 173 million daily active users and directly monetizing these user interfaces along the way.

Of course it’s easy to see where Snap could take the idea next. These AR spaces could be spread across geolocations, much like popup shops or exclusive speakeasies hiding inside the virtual world. Surely, one day such spaces could be as cloying as any other ad. But for now, as far as marketing novelties go, it really is pretty novel.